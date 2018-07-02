Developing News

Trail Mountain BAER Team releases burn severity map

Ferron, Utah, June 29, 2018— Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) specialists recently completed their data gathering and verification field work of the Trail Mountain Fire burn area. The Soil Burn Severity map has been finalized. Soil Burn Severity levels are Unburned, Low, Moderate, and High.

Jeff Keele Band rocks out at Peace Gardens
cultureconnection1.jpg
cultureconnection3.jpg
cultureconnection5.jpg
cultureconnection7.jpg

The Jeff Keele Band played its brand of country rock June 21 at the weekly summer 2018 Culture Connection concert outside Price City Hall. Check sunad.com’s events calendar for future shows.

Carson Jeanne Cave

    PRICE-Our precious little daughter, sister, granddaughter …

What will Hatch do with his millions?

OpenSecrets.org reports Senator Orrin Hatch has $5 million in his war chest. A war chest is unspent campaign money. And, Hatch isn’t retiring with the largest war chest. That distinction goes to Bob Corker, (R-TN) who has more than $6.2 million. Pat Tiberi (R-OH) has almost $6 millon and Hat…

Yard Cleaning and Such

We, as mayors, have been meeting together for breakfast for a number of years. It gives us a chance to learn about issues in our different cities, share ideas, and discuss what direction we would like to see our city (and our county) go. We discuss what we might think is a good, or maybe not…