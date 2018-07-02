Storm cell moves Trail Mountain Fire out of boundaries Read more
Ferron, Utah, June 29, 2018— Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) specialists recently completed their data gathering and verification field work of the Trail Mountain Fire burn area. The Soil Burn Severity map has been finalized. Soil Burn Severity levels are Unburned, Low, Moderate, and High.
East Carbon area residents with respiratory problems were briefly advised to leave the area or to stay indoors Monday afternoon as a fire in one of the cells at the ECDC Environmental LC (formerly known as East Carbon Development Corporation) landfill billowed heavy black smoke into the air.
It’s hard to talk to Dr. Joe Peterson about his career without concluding that he was the right guy at the right time for the right job.
The Jeff Keele Band played its brand of country rock June 21 at the weekly summer 2018 Culture Connection concert outside Price City Hall. Check sunad.com’s events calendar for future shows.
The Utah State High School Rodeo Association Finals were held last week, June 4-8, at the Wasatch County Outdoor Arena. Students competed in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway Roping, cow cutting, bull riding, bareback riding and more. (Photos by Rhonda Peterson)
Carbon Light Rifle
Helper Pitcher Nate Olson throws a pitch against Price Legion on June 6, 2018. (Photo Credit: Loren Miller)
While learning to discuss and manage money as a couple can be a challenge at first, figuring it out can pay dividends for years to come. It’s beneficial to start communicating about money early in a relationship and to maintain open communication on the subject as time goes on.
Government leaders recently established a larger presence in the ongoing discussion about rural Utah.
The speaker for the general BEAR meeting on July 5 will be Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood.
OpenSecrets.org reports Senator Orrin Hatch has $5 million in his war chest. A war chest is unspent campaign money. And, Hatch isn’t retiring with the largest war chest. That distinction goes to Bob Corker, (R-TN) who has more than $6.2 million. Pat Tiberi (R-OH) has almost $6 millon and Hat…
We, as mayors, have been meeting together for breakfast for a number of years. It gives us a chance to learn about issues in our different cities, share ideas, and discuss what direction we would like to see our city (and our county) go. We discuss what we might think is a good, or maybe not…
